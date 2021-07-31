Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gannett will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.