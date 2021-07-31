Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.06. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

