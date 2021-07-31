Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on Schroders and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

