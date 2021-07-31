Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,564,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

