Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

