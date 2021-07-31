Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

