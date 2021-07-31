Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Buy

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $219.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $200.46 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $201.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,102.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

