Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Buy

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,744,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,605. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. Research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

