Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

