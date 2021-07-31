ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Short Interest Update

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the June 30th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of ZENYF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $208.29 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

