Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Zendesk updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.07.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $55,112.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $84,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

