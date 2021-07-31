Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Issues Earnings Results

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Get Zovio alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zovio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Zovio worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.