$0.04 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 603,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,638. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 953,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 190,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

