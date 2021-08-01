-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 42.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 256,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,510. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

