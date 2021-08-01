-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The Lovesac reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 217.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $916.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

