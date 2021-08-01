-$0.15 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.04. AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. 182,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,256. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

