$0.19 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,586 shares of company stock worth $9,307,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 390,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,969. The firm has a market cap of $696.98 million, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

