-$0.22 EPS Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

