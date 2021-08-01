-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.22. 177,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

