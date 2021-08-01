$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

