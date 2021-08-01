$0.56 EPS Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. Rexnord posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

RXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

NYSE RXN opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

