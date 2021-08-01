$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after buying an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 3,104,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

