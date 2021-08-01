$0.77 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

GOLF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

