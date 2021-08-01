$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.11. Life Storage reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $63.99 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

