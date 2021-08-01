-$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to announce ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is ($0.96). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($3.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

KRTX stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 130,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,031. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.