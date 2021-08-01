$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 467,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,993,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.51.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.