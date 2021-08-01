10,312 Shares in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Conn’s by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conn’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $568,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

