$105.47 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report sales of $105.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.48 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $109.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $423.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 18.97%.
NYSE WRI traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 851,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.