$105.47 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report sales of $105.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.48 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $109.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $423.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 851,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

