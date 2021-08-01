$12.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post $12.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 billion and the highest is $12.29 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 billion to $47.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.17 billion to $52.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.72.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $76.87. 13,004,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,822,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

