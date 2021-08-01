1,267 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 492,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

