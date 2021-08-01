138,000 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Bought by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 138,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,000. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 6.0% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 2,345,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,505. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,746.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

