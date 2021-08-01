1,860 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 84.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $469,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

EXP stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

