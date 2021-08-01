2,067 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $100.09. 3,523,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

