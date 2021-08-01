$21.44 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $21.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $21.77 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $464,749 in the last 90 days. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

