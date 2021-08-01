22,329 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth $138,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARKO stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

