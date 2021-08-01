271 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $156.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

