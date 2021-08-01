$274.31 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce sales of $274.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.84 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $259.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Mizuho lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 4,610,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

