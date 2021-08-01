$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings of $3.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.07. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $17.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.60 to $19.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

HCA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.29. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,798 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.