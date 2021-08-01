3,322 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

