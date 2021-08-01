$35.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $35.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.51 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $136.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $138.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $150.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $147.52 billion to $152.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

ANTM traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $384.01. 999,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

