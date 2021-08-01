$358.97 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post $358.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. RingCentral reported sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.48.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 965.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $267.27. 617,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.08 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.