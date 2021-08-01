$373.78 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce sales of $373.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.28 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.
MPW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 101,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
