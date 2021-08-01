394 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $82.81 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

