3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,705 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 161,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.