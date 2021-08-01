$408.75 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $408.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.50 million to $435.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $632.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

