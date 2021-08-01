40,841 Shares in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Quotient by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quotient by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Quotient stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $346.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.26. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quotient in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

