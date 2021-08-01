4,088 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,157,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,341,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

