5,183 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

