5,714 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Purchased by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after buying an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,658,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 85,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,979. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32.

