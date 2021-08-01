5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.25. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.12%.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
