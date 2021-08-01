5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.25. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

